WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Went Absolutely Wild On The Dance Floor After Losing The Super Bowl

“Dancing” doesn’t quite describe what Rob Gronkowski was doing on the dance floor at the Patriots’ invite-only post-game party after losing the Super Bowl on Sunday night.



It was more a mixture of jumping, violent head-bobbing, and incomprehensible arm-flailing.

He also rips another guy’s shirt off at one point.

We all handle losing differently. So who’s to judge whether doing what Gronk did is better or worse than sulking around for a month.

But the dance moves in this video are so nuts that we had to share it (via Barstool Sports).

Maybe he got his moves from an Always Sunny episode?

