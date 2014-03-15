Rob Ford's Brother Has Beef With Kevin Spacey

Embattled Toronto Mayor Rob Ford’s brother, Doug, said he thinks actor Kevin Spacey is an “arrogant S.O.B.” in the latest episode of the “Ford Nation” podcast co-hosted by the siblings.

Doug, who is a city councillor in Toronto, was upset with Spacey for allegedly declining to take photos with people when they were both backstage at the taping of Mayor Ford’s appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” earlier this month.

“There was this Kevin Spacey OK? I want to start off with saying Kevin Spacey is an incredible actor,” Doug began.

“I don’t watch movies,” Rob interjected. “I wouldn’t know him if I ran him over.”

Doug went on to describe being shunned by Spacey.

“In my opinion he’s an arrogant S.O.B. and I’ll tell you the reason why,” recounted Doug. “Any actor that makes a living off the people that watch his shows, he wouldn’t take a picture with anyone? We were told you can’t take a picture and you can’t speak to him. Who does this character think he is?”

“I don’t even know him,” Rob replied.

Doug then offered some unsolicited advice for Spacey.

“He thinks he’s god, that he’s up there, that no common folk can take a picture,” Doug declared. “So, you know Kevin, why don’t you get off your high horse and be real and take pictures with people?”

Business Insider emailed Doug to ask if he’d received an apology from Spacey after the podcast debuted Friday. Doug did not immediately respond.

