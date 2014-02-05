Rob Ford Reportedly Told His Wife He'd 'Get Off The Pills' But Wouldn't Give Up The Blow

Toronto Star reporter Robyn Doolittle’s new book about Rob Ford, “Crazy Town,” has some interesting anecdotes about the embattled mayor who admitted to smoking crack cocaine in a “drunken stupor.”

In one of the more revealing passages in the book, Doolittle writes about a recording of Ford’s wife, Renata, discussing the mayor’s drug habit.

Renata met up with an acquaintance and former drug addict in a Tim Horton’s parking lot to get advice shortly after Rob was elected mayor of Toronto, according to the book. Unbeknownst to Renata, the acquaintance was secretly recording the conversation.

She reportedly said: “He still thinks he’s going to party. He thinks that he, oh, you know, ‘I’ll get off the pills, but I’m not giving up the blow.'”

“Blow” typically refers to cocaine.

Renata says she told Rob he could “ruin [his] whole f—ing life.” She also mentions their two kids and says she has to “get this s— together.”

The acquaintance reportedly then gave Renata advice about methadone treatment and rehab clinics.

Members of Rob Ford’s staff have told police that Ford smoked marijuana, drank, and took Oxycontin pills while in office. And a waiter at a restaurant Ford visited told investigators that he saw Ford appearing to snort cocaine in a private room on St. Patrick’s Day in 2012.

Ford’s former chief of staff, Mark Towhey, said Ford is an alcoholic and that he’s tried to convince the mayor to get treatment.

Ford is still mayor of Toronto. The city council has stripped him of his powers, but he refuses to give up his position and he plans to run for re-election.

