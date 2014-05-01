Toronto Mayor Rob Ford Is Headed To Rehab

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is taking a break from his reelection campaign and heading to rehab for substance abuse, AP reports.

Ford told the Toronto Sun he realises “it’s time” and that he “wants” to “deal with his issues.”

The mayor admitted to having smoked crack cocaine in November. At the time, he said he was in a “drunken stupor” when he did it.

Since then, he’s been stripped of many of his powers. He faces two major challengers in the upcoming election, set for Oct. 27, according to BBC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.