Here's Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's Letter To Brooklyn

AP/Business Insider Eric Adams (left) and Rob Ford (right)

It is officially on between embattled Toronto Mayor Rob Ford and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

On Monday, Ford’s office sent a letter to Adams accepting his terms for a wager on the NBA Playoffs series between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors. The winner of the bet will receive a CD of music from the loser’s hometown.

In his letter to Adams, Ford, who is an avid sports fan and athlete, discussed the importance of sports.

“I feel it is extremely important for people of all cities to be involved in sports, be it school and extra-curricular programs for our youth, staying active as an adult, or cheering on our local teams throughout their seasons,” Ford wrote.

Adams initially offered to bet Ford local Brooklyn beer or a CD in a statement Saturday. Ford, who is currently embroiled in an ongoing scandal over his admitted drug and alcohol abuse, said he would be willing to make a bet that didn’t involve booze.

The Nets and Raptors are currently tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven games series.

Read Ford’s letter below.

