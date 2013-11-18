See If You Can Spot Toronto's 'Crack Mayor' Rob Ford In His Middle School Yearbook Photo

Someone on reddit has circulated a photo of embattled Toronto Mayor Rob Ford in middle school.

Ford, 44, had some powers stripped by the Toronto City Council Friday, as more embarrassing details about his personal life emerged. Until he is convicted of a crime, he is barred.

Anyway, see if you can spot him:

Source: Reddit

(That probably didn’t take too long — but if for some reason you still have doubts, here’s where Hilltop Middle School in Etobicoke outside Toronto is located.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.