Here Is A Picture Of Rob Ford Wearing A Very Tiny Hat

Embattled Toronto Mayor Rob Ford has given us all a very special Friday treat — a photo of him wearing a tiny bowler hat.

Ford posted a picture of him and Toronto City Councillor Josh Matlow wearing props at an exhibit of costumes from the show “Downton Abbey” that’s currently taking place at Toronto’s Spadina Museum.

The picture shows Ford in the aforementioned tiny hat, carrying a cane, and wearing what looks like it might be the same suit and tie he wore when he appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night. Ford did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider about whether he wore the same suit and tie twice this week.

View Ford’s tweet below.

Having a bit of fun with @joshmatlow at the Downton Abbey Exhibit @TOHistoricSites pic.twitter.com/mCM7aXadQO — Mayor Rob Ford (@TOMayorFord) March 7, 2014

