Rob Ford Is At An NFL Game And A Musician Claims His Seat Was Stolen By The Toronto Mayor

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is attending the Buffalo Bills’ annual game in Toronto and now a Canadian musician claims that the embattled mayor stole his seat.

Shortly after the game started, Matt Mays took to Twitter to claim that Ford is sitting in his seat.

Mays is the former lead singer of Matt Mays & The Torpedo and The Guthries according to his Wikipedia page.

At this point, there is no proof that the mayor is in Mays’ seat or that Mays is even at the game.

Rob Ford is sitting in my seat at the Bills game. He stole my seat. I don’t know what to do.

— Matt Mays (@MattMays) December 1, 2013

I’m by myself. I gotta kick him out right? I mean I would kick anyone else out… Am I wrong?

— Matt Mays (@MattMays) December 1, 2013

The mayor stole my [email protected]#%ing seat man!!

— Matt Mays (@MattMays) December 1, 2013

Here is another picture of Ford at the game:

