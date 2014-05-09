Rob Ford: 'I Got Into Major S---' At Rehab

AP Toronto Mayor Rob Ford wipes his brow in the council chamber as councillors look to pass motions to limit his powers.

Embattled Toronto Mayor Rob Ford has reportedly been in rehab in a mysterious undisclosed location for less than a week, but things are apparently already not going well.

Ford, who abruptly announced his decision to take leave from his job and re-election campaign to get treatment for his “issues” late last month, called Toronto Sun reporter Joe Warmington Wednesday to say he got trouble in rehab for prior calls he made to Warmington.

“I got into major s— for talking to you, so I can’t talk to you,” Ford said.

In his first call to Warmington, which was reported in the Sun Wednesday, Ford said he was doing well in rehab and was “connecting” with others in his treatment groups.

“I feel great,” said Ford. “Rehab is amazing. It reminds me of football camp. Kind of like the Washington Redskins camp I went to as a kid.”

Ford also vowed to continue his re-election campaign. Though he is no longer the frontrunner, a recent poll indicated Ford may still have a chance in spite of new allegations surrounding his use of crack cocaine and new videos of him making controversial statements while allegedly under the influence.

“Of course, I am coming back and I am going to kick butt,” he said.

In his phone calls to Warmington, Ford didn’t reveal where he is attending rehab. He also declined to address reports he was turned away from the United States after seeking treatment here. Ford’s staff and his brother, Toronto City Councillor Doug Ford, have not responded to requests from Business Insider inquiring about the mayor’s whereabouts.

