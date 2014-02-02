Rob Ford Was Issued A Ticket For Jaywalking Last Night: 'All I've Had Was Diet Coke.'

Instagram This photo was taken last night, according to an Instagram user. The hashtags include: #RobFord, #hewasdrunk. Ford denies allegations that he was under the influence.

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford was issued a ticket last night for jaywalking in Vancouver.

“They went out of their way to do this,” Ford told the Toronto Sun. “Did you arrest me because I am a Bronco’s fan?”

Ford was crossing the street with former staffer David Price in British Columbia around 8:45 p.m. when they were stopped by an officer who issued them both tickets.

“It was for $US109 for disobeying a pedestrian sign,” Ford told The Toronto Sun. “I said ‘you have got to be kidding.’ I said ‘are you guys serious?'”

The Sun reports Ford is in Vancouver this weekend to attend a memorial service for his friend and former staffer David Price’s mother. When the men were stopped, a local resident said people began to crowd around the mayor, asking him to pose in pictures, which reportedly “embarrassed” Ford.

Rumours later circulated on Twitter that Ford had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the stop, due to Instagram photos that surfaced following the stop.

Ford denied those allegations to The Toronto Sun.

“All I have had here is a diet coke,” he stated.

