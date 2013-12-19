And Now For A Video Of Rob Ford Dancing His Butt Off

In the midst of all the talk of crack smoking, drinking on the job, and hurtling his body at a fellow Toronto politician, it’s important to remember that Rob Ford is just a man.

And a man sometimes needs to express himself through the art of dance.

That is what Toronto’s Mayor did during a local jazz band’s performance at a City Council meeting, according to the Toronto Sun. The point of the music break was to promote local business.

But it was truly Ford who gave his councilmen “the business.”

Check out the video (via WaPo) below:

