REPORT: Toronto Mayor In Crack Video Scandal Said He Knew The Exact Location Of The Video Before Denying It

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who has been embroiled in a scandal over the existence of a video that purports to show him smoking crack cocaine, told aides that he knew the exact location of the video, according to a report Thursday morning in the Toronto Star.



From the Star:

Ford told senior aides not to worry about a video appearing to show him smoking crack cocaine because he knew where it was, sources told the Star.

Ford then blurted out the address of two 17th-floor units — 1701 and 1703 — at a Dixon Rd. apartment complex, to the shock of staffers at a city hall meeting almost two weeks ago, the sources said.

The mayor cited “our contacts” as the source of his information, according to insiders familiar with the unusual May 17 session in his office.

Staffers were alarmed by the implication of hearing so precise a location, sources said.

Ford and others who attended the meeting wouldn’t talk to the Star, but the paper’s account stands in direct contrast to some explicit denials from Ford about the video’s existence. Both Gawker and the Star have reported that they’ve seen the video.

“I don’t use crack cocaine, nor am I an addict of crack cocaine,” Ford told reporters last week at a press conference. “I have been judged by the media without any evidence.”

Ford’s brother, Doug Ford — a city council member — also flatly denied the existence of the video.

Read the Star’s full report here >