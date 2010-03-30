Rob Enderle: The iPad Won't Live Up To The Hype

Earlier on Bloomberg TV, Rob Enderle had this to say about the hype surrounding Apple’s iPad:



Nothing can live up to this hype – even if it was made out of fairy wings and ran on pixie dust it wouldn’t make it.

The tech analyst — who has made a name with his consistent pessimism towards Apple products — claims that the new gadget “is a good offering; it’s not a perfect offering.” Enderle also predicts that Apple will have to slash prices in order to meet their own sales expectation… despite the seemingly high demand that has caused a shortage in iPads.

Watch the interview below:



