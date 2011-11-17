I-Banker Starts A Blog About Having Cancer

Rob Cameron.

Photo: Cameron Partners

A prominent New Zealand investment banker has started a blog about his battle with cancer, says the Business Day.Rob Cameron learned last month he had lung cancer and decided to start the website to counter any rumours that he might be exiting the banking industry early.



In his blog, called My Latest Challenge, Cameron talks about impending chemotherapy treatment and how is he coping in a daily sense with the illness.

We thought given the recent death of Credit Suisse’s Paul Caiello, Rob Cameron’s blog might be a good place for bankers who are dealing with a similar tragedy to visit.

His firm, Cameron Partners, specialises in M&A.

Cameron established his investment bank in 1995 and is one of New Zealand’s most well-known bankers, having chaired the country’s Capital Markets Development taskforce. He earned a BCA in Economics from Victoria University and an MPA (Finance & Economics) from Harvard.

From Business Day,

”Part of the reason for the blog was you always know the rumours are going to get out but I wanted people to know I’m getting on and living my life, and rumours about my premature exit from the industry should be ignored!”

Cameron… said he was a private person but had seen benefits in sharing his experiences through the website.

His main goal is to make sure his life does not become “cancer-centric,” he says, and hopes his blog will offer information to help other sufferers navigate life with the disease.

To visit his blog click here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.