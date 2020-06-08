Lavish photos show what it's like to go on a luxury safari that costs $125,000 per person and uses a private jet as its main mode of transportation

Roar Africa Watch the sun rise over breakfast at the Mpala Jena Camp in Zimbabwe.

Luxury travel company Roar Africa and Emirates have created a luxury safari that costs $US125,000 per person.

Planned for August 2021, the trip accommodates 10 guests.

The company says an Emirates A319 private jet will take guests from Dubai to four African countries.

The 12-day itinerary includes some of Africa’s most famous sights and experiences: Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, Okavango Delta in Botswana, the Great Migration in Kenya, and seeing gorillas in Rwanda.

Dreaming of your next vacation while self-isolating? Might as well make it a one-of-a-kind bucket list trip.

Luxury travel company Roar Africa has teamed up with Emirates to create a safari trip it has called “The Greatest Safari on Earth” for August 2021.

The trip, for 10 people, is said to take guests to four of Africa’s most iconic destinations by private jet.

According to a press release from Roar Africa provided to Insider, the trip is focused on sustainability and conservation, with all proceeds from the $US125,000-per-person package going to the Great Plains Foundation, which protects African wilderness and works to end animal poaching.

Keep scrolling to see what the lavish 12-day journey – which, to put it into perspective, costs over $US10,000 a day – entails, according to the press release.

The epic trip is described as “the greatest and most impactful safari experience on Earth.”

Roar Africa Guests will get up-close and personal with all sorts of wildlife.

Guests will be flown to four iconic African destinations on an Emirates A319 private jet.

Emirates Executive The plane will be the only means of international transport.

The private jet is described as having been “created for guests who want to go beyond first class.”

Emirates Executive It is also described as reflecting ‘the glamour of a bygone era when air travel was both exclusive and an integral aspect of luxury travel experiences.’

It has 10 private suites as well as a “shower spa.”

Emirates Executive The private jet also has a separate ‘powder room.’

There’s also a communal lounge area.

Emirates Executive The lounge can be transformed into a restaurant.

Onboard, guests can watch screenings of notable documentaries about Africa.

Emirates Executive There are 10 suites.

Roar Africa All of the safari camps are ultra-luxurious.

The trip is planned for August 17 to 29, 2021. Guests are expected to spend the first night at the famously luxurious Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Roar Africa The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel is one of the world’s most luxurious five-star hotels.

All overnights are said to be at ultra-luxe safari camps …

Roar Africa The Duba Plains Camp sits in the heart of the Okavango Delta.

Like the first stop: the Mpala Jena Camp in the Zambezi National Park in Zimbabwe, which has a plunge pool overlooking the Zambezi River.

Roar Africa The camp describes itself as having ‘Moroccan influences throughout the décor.’

It’s only a few miles from Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.

Torsten Reuter/Shutterstock Victoria Falls is on the border of Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Duba Plains in Okavango Delta, Botswana — one of the world’s most well-known safari destinations, and a lush oasis in the Kalahari Desert — is planned as the next stop.

Roar Africa Duba Plains sits on 127 square miles of private reserve.

You might even see wild animals from the comfort of a bubble bath.

Roar Africa Duba Plains Camp aims to ‘evoke the classic African safari style of the 1920s.’

The third stop is expected to be Mara Plains Camp in Maasai Mara, Kenya, where guests will witness Africa’s Great Wildebeest Migration.

Roar Africa Mara Plains Camp sits in a forest by the Ntiakitiak River.

This migration is the largest animal migration in the world, in which millions of animals like wildebeest, zebras, and gazelles stampede from Tanzania to Kenya every year.

Roar Africa It’s called one of the ‘Seven New Wonders of the World.’

The last stop, at Singita Kwitonda in Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda, allows guests to see endangered mountain gorillas.

Roar Africa Guests can see wildlife from the comfort of a tub.

According to the Wall Street Journal, around 600 mountain gorillas, which make up more than half of the world’s mountain gorilla population, live in the area where Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park is located.

Roar Africa Mountain gorillas are critically endangered.

Throughout the 12-day journey, the press release says guests will be accompanied by specialised guides and experts in a variety of conservationist fields.

Roar Africa Guests will always have an expert at their side to answer questions.

The trip is planned to also take place in August 2022 and August 2023.

Roar Africa Each trip can only accommodate 10 guests.

