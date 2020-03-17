Queensland and New South Wales Police are suspending 'static' RBTs due to the coronavirus – but you can still be tested

Photo by Amos Aikman/Getty Images

New South Wales and Queensland police are suspending static breath testing during the coronavirus outbreak.

Static roadside breath testing refers to multi-vehicle breath testing, however, both states will continue with mobile testing.

Queensland Police said it was done “to minimise health risks” to both officers and the community.

Queensland Police have suspended static roadside breath testing and drug tests in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Queensland Police said it is suspending “static (multi-vehicle)” roadside breath and drug testing, but it will still take random testing through its high visibility mobile patrols.

“The decision has been made to minimise health risks to QPS officers and the community,” Queensland Police said in a statement.

“Road safety continues to be a significant priority for the QPS.”

Queensland Police highlighted that the new approach will continue until further notice.

“The QPS is constantly conducting risk assessments and considering health advice to ensure officer and community safety as the COVID-19 situation unfolds,” Queensland Police added.

New South Wales Police are taking a similar approach to Queensland.

A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider Australia that NSW Police will not be conducting static RBT, but will continue with mobile breath testing.

Victorian Police, however, told Business Insider Australia via email it has not suspended preliminary breath tests (PBT’s).

“We have redefined our service delivery model to ensure any COVID-19 risk and the advice of the Department of Health and Human Services has been considered fully,” Victoria Police said in a statement. “Rest assured that police will be highly visible and mobile, with PBTs, to test drivers who choose to drink and drive.

“PBTs are only one method of enforcing our drink driving laws. Let us be quite clear, if you choose to drink and drive or commit other offences you will be caught.”

Business Insider has contacted the police forces of Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania for comment.

