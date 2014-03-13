Roads Around Barangaroo Are Open But Sydney Commuters Should Still Expect Delays

Getty

Roads around the Barangaroo construction site have been reopened, but there will probably still be some delays after yesterday’s crane fire.

Access around the site is still restricted for pedestrians, and Hickson Road and Sussex Street will remain congested as firefighters use them for access.

Though its good news though, as late yesterday evening the RMS had predicated huge delays on the Western Distributor:

The Western Distributor is expected to remain closed through Thursday morning’s peak.

Motorists should STAY AWAY from the Sydney CBD and its approaches.

Anyone who needs to travel into the city on Thursday morning is advised to catch the train or ferry.

Motorists needing to cross the harbour should avoid the Harbour Bridge or Harbour Tunnel and use the Gladesville or Ryde Bridges instead and allow plenty of extra travel time.

* Citybound traffic is being diverted off the Harbour Bridge onto York Street

* Northbound traffic on the Western Distributor is being diverted into King Street.

