This amazing road-building machine rolls out brick lanes like a carpet

Since antiquity, humans have used bricks to create roads. The downside of building with bricks is that it takes a long time to construct the brick road, especially if it has a complicated pattern.

In the last decade, engineering has discovered a way to speed this up. The RoadPrinter, by RPS, revolutionizes the way brick walkways and roads are constructed, by allowing them to be assembled vertically, and then slide down a ramp slowly to rest on the ground. This allows pavers to assemble 500 meters of road a day.

