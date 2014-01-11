Man Shot And Killed After Being Chased More Than 10 Miles By 'Road Rage' Motorist

A Pennsylvania man was shot and killed by an enraged motorist who followed him up to 15 miles before running him off the road, Pennsylvania State Police tell CNN.

While driving on the interstate in Maryland on his way to Maine last Saturday, 28-year-old Timothy Davison called 911 repeatedly before his car was forced off the road just over the Pennsylvania state line, CNN reports.

From USA Today:

At about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, he telephoned authorities from his vehicle to say he was being pursued on northbound Interstate 81 near the Maryland-Pennsylvania border, according to WCSH 6. Davison, a 28-year-old construction foreman and supervisor, told police the vehicle pursuing him was a Ford Ranger-style pickup truck and said the driver was firing a weapon at him, WCSH reports. At about mile marker 3 in Pennsylvania, the motorist in pursuit forced Davison’s vehicle into the median and fired several rounds into the vehicle, WCSH reports.

Davison was later “found in his car with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head,” according to ABC News 10.

The suspect is still at-large, and a task force of FBI and state police from Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia is searching for leads, CNN reports.

“How concerned are we that it’ll happen again?” Capt. Steven Junkin told CNN. “We obviously have an individual out there who was so incensed that he continued to pursue Mr. Davison and took it to that next step. He murdered an individual for whatever slight that he perceived. Will this person do it again? We don’t know. We don’t want to take that chance.”

Police in Kentucky believe Davison’s case could possibly be related to the unsolved murder of a police officer last May, Fox News reports.

