Video Shows Bicyclist Getting Punched In The Face After Telling Car Driver He's In The Bike Lane

Below is a troubling video recorded in central London that shows an apparent road rage incident involving a bicyclist and a driver of a white Audi.

The Audi KW13 CWA pulls into a space at traffic lights that is designated to give cyclists a head-start on motorists. One of the cyclists in the area informs the driver that he is in the bike line, and the driver speeds off.

At the next light, the cyclist confronts the person in the car and is subsequently punched in the face. He then gets back on his bike and rides away from the pugnacious person in the Audi.

This type of driver-on-bicyclist assault may happen more often than is realised — the YouTube user says she was filming it while reviewing the helmet camera — and it is a terrible way to treat a cyclist and fellow human being.

The Metro UK notes that YouTube user Jude, who filmed it with a Sony Action Cam on her helmet, said that she reported the assault to police, who are looking for the cyclist so that they can investigate the incident.

