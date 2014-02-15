This Terrifying Chunk Of Road Smashed A Massachusetts Driver's Windshield

Alex Davies

A Massachusetts driver got a nasty surprise this morning when a chunk of road debris smashed into his or her windshield, directly in front of the steering wheel.

The State Police posted several photos of the object on Twitter, noting that the driver “sustained facial injuries.” We’re not sure what it is (one Twitter user says its a reflective pavement marker), but it’s definitely terrifying:

It looks like someone took an axe to the windshield:


