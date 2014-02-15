This Terrifying Chunk Of Road Smashed A Massachusetts Driver's Windshield

A Massachusetts driver got a nasty surprise this morning when a chunk of road debris smashed into his or her windshield, directly in front of the steering wheel.

The State Police posted several photos of the object on Twitter, noting that the driver “sustained facial injuries.” We’re not sure what it is (one Twitter user says its a reflective pavement marker), but it’s definitely terrifying:

Tpr Mike Crowley removes a piece of road debris that lodged into this windshield. pic.twitter.com/4vt8I3D0jf

— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 14, 2014

It looks like someone took an axe to the windshield:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.