Morgan Stanley’s Stephen Roach still believes in the long-term China story, but he warns investors to wait for a much-needed market correction first.



Still, in the video below he explains that we should not blame the yuan-peg for America’s problems. He also believes China’s imbalances are far easier to fix than those of the U.S..



