Republican committee makes ad praising GOP Congressman for standing up to Trump

The Republican Party’s House campaign arm released an advertisement praising one Congressman for standing up to Donald Trump.
The National Republican Congressional Committee quietly released a TV advertisement in Illinois this week, touting Republican Rep. Bob Dold as “an independent voice who stood up to Donald Trump months ago.”
The ad was first spotted by The National Review. According to the Review, while some House Republicans have released their own ads distancing themselves from Trump, who is the Republican Party’s presidential nominee, none of those were created by the NRCC — the committee that works to elect Republicans to the House.
Dold is fighting to hold his seat in a solidly Democratic district. In May, he told a Chicago radio station he would not support Trump in the November election, saying “we’re looking for a uniter, not a divider.”
Watch the ad below:
