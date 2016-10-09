REBELLION: RNC staffers 'defying orders' to keep working for Trump, source says

Some staffers inside the Republican National Committee are rebelling and “defying orders” to continue working for Donald Trump, according to a source familiar with the situation.

“They’re dropping their duties to the campaign,” the source told Business Insider. “Turning their attention to Senate/House.”

The source added: “Folks at the RNC are disgusted.”

A spokesperson for the RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news comes on the heels of The Washington Post publishing a hot-mic moment in which Trump boasted about kissing and groping women. At the time, Trump said he could “grab” women “by the p—y” because “when you’re a star, they let you do it.”

Trump apologised for the remarks in a video published just after midnight on Saturday, but also signalled he’d fight back attacks by pointing to former President Bill Clinton’s history with women.

An avalanche of prominent Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan and party chairman Reince Priebus, have condemned Trump’s comments. Trump’s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, said he was “offended” and could not defend the hot mic remarks.

Some Republicans, including No. 3 Senate Republican John Thune of South Dakota, have gone as far as to call on the billionaire to step down as the nominee and hand the ticket over to Pence. Trump said in a Saturday interview with The Post that he would not step down, despite such calls.

