GOP Blasts Democrats For Staying Silent While OWS Protesters Call For 'Killing Of Jews'

Republican National Committee Communications Directors Sean Spicer slammed Democrats for supporting the Occupy Wall Street movement, while remaining silent on anti-Semitic incidents at the protests.



The memo links to an ad produced by the conservative “Emergency Committee For Israel,” which played a significant role shifting the New York 9th congressional seat to the GOP last month.

“Is Steve Israel standing with those calling for the killing of Jews?” the memo says. “Does Debbie Wasserman Schultz agree with the various calls for Jews to be “run out of this country” and to oppose and “destroy” the state of Israel?”

Both Israel and Wasserman Schultz are Jewish.

“Democrats were quick to single out any instances of perceived extremism among Tea Party supporters, but with Occupy Wall Street, they turn a blind eye,” the memo continues. “President Obama claimed last weekend that Martin Luther King would support the demonstrations. But surely Dr. King would have called out these ugly displays of bigotry.”

Read the memo below:

Memorandum

To: Interested Parties

From: Sean Spicer, @seanspicer

RE: OWS Anti-Semitism: Where’s the Outrage?

Date: October 18, 2011

Democratic leaders have spent the last week championing the “Occupy Wall Street” movement, yet in the midst of protestors’ extreme anti-Semitic, anti-Israel comments, they’ve been silent.

Where’s the outrage? While protestors are seen spewing hate against Jewish Americans, President Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz have declared their support for the demonstrations. Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Steve Israel even circulated a petition saying he’s “standing with” Occupy Wall Street.

Is Steve Israel standing with those calling for the killing of Jews? Does Debbie Wasserman Schultz agree with the various calls for Jews to be “run out of this country” and to oppose and “destroy” the state of Israel?

Democrats were quick to single out any instances of perceived extremism among Tea Party supporters, but with Occupy Wall Street, they turn a blind eye. President Obama claimed last weekend that Martin Luther King would support the demonstrations. But surely Dr. King would have called out these ugly displays of bigotry.

[Memo via Morning Score]

