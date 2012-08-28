The GOP Convention Is A Really Weird Place

TAMPA, FLA. — After spending a few days here waiting for the 2012 Republican National Convention to start, I have an initial impression to share about my first political convention.



It is really weird.

This observation may sound naive to old-time political pros, but I think it’s worth pointing out to those who have not had the fortune of attending one of these political spectacles.

Here in Tampa, the Washington political and media Establishment have literally taken over the city’s downtown, kicking out its usual inhabitants and establishing a makeshift, red-white-and-blue tent city. The streets are virtually empty, giving the entire event a post-apocalyptic vibe that has only been heightened by the specter of natural disaster.

One thing that has struck me as particularly strange is the amount of security engaged to protect the RNC venues and participants. There are law enforcement officers from every branch of government, patrolling the secured RNC zone on every form of transportation and checking to make sure passersby have the correct colour-coded credentials. I’ve never been to an occupied country, but I can imagine it would be something like this.

The security agents get a little bit jumpy every time I try to snap a photo, but I did manage to grab a few shots that give some idea of what it is like to be on the ground here at the RNC.

Check out the photos below:

A security checkpoint at one of the perimeter entrances. Every car that enters has to be checked out by the Secret Service:

Two Florida National Guardsmen patrol the street in a golf cart:

Journalists go through security at the Tampa convention centre. I got yelled at right after I took this picture:

Every piece of camera equipment needs to be checked separately:

A police patrol boat watches over the Tampa Bay Times Forum, where the convention will take place:

The Florida National Guard stands watch at the Harbor Island gate:

A patrol car from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office protects the perimeter across the street from the Tampa Bay Times Forum:

National Guardsmen take a break at the edge of the perimeter:

