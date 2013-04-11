Republicans Are Going To Have To Make A Big Choice About Gay Marriage This Week

Members of the Republican National Committee are gathering in Los Angeles this week for their annual Spring Meeting, a three-day confab in which they will begin the process of reshaping the GOP.



The meeting is the first full gathering of the committee since the release of the “Growth and Opportunity Project,” a sweeping autopsy of the 2012 election that recommended fundamental changes to the GOP’s message and campaign strategy.

In Los Angeles, RNC leaders and grassroots conservative activists will start hammering out details for how to implement those changes, with a series of internal party meetings, strategy sessions, and campaign workshops.

“During the meeting we will focus a great deal on ways we stay true to our principles and grow our ranks across all communities,” reads an RNC memo provided to Business Insider. “During our training sessions we will hear from activists, local elected officials, state party leaders and others who can share successful examples and tactics that we can learn from.”

But the meeting comes amid growing turmoil within the GOP over issues like immigration reform, gay marriage, and whether the party is overly beholden to Washington political consultants.

Social conservatives, in particular, could cause problems for the RNC, as they air out grievances with the party’s perceived shift on social issues.

As we reported last month, several conservative RNC members plan to introduce a resolution that aims to “reaffirm” the party’s support for “conservative principles,” specifically on the issue of marriage.

According to a copy of the resolution obtained by Yahoo! News’ Chris Moody, RNC members will vote on whether:

“The Republican National Committee affirms its support for marriage as the union of one man and one woman, and as the optimum environment in which to raise the healthy children of America; and be it further resolved, the Republican National Committee implores the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the sanctity of marriage in its rulings on California’s Proposition 8 and the Federal defence of Marriage Act.”

For the most part, the resolution simply restates what is already in the Republican Party platform. But another party-wide vote against gay marriage would likely be an unwelcome setback for the RNC, as it attempts to move away from social issues and present a united — and more inclusive — front to voters going into the 2014 election.

