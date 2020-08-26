The RNC pulled a Trump campaign speaker after she shared the racist conspiracy theory that the Rothschilds secretly control the world

AP Photo/Evan Vucci President Donald Trump with Mary Ann Mendoza in March 2019.

An activist’s scheduled speech at RNC on Tuesday was cancelled after she retweeted an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

Mary Ann Mendoza, whose police officer son Brandon was killed in a drink driving incident by an undocumented immigration, was due to speak in praise of President Donald Trump.

She is also a member of the Women for Trump campaign group.

Hours before the scheduled speech she retweeted an anti-Semitic conspiracy from a QAnon account, claiming that a Jewish conspiracy is manipulating world events.

After the message was highlighted by The Daily Beast, the RNC cancelled her speech.

Mendoza deleted the retweet, and in a statement claimed that she had not read the full thread of messages before sharing them.

An activist scheduled to speak at the RNC on Tuesday had her appearance cancelled after she shared an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on Twitter.

Mary Ann Mendoza is a so-called “angel mum”, who has campaigned against immigration laws since the death of her son, an Arizona police officer, in 2014.He was killed by an undocumented migrant who was drunk driving.

Mendoza has spoken in support of the president’s anti-migration agenda at campaign events since 2015. She also has an advisory role on the Trump campaign group Women for Trump.

Mendoza was scheduled to speak at the conference on Tuesday night, but only hours beforehand she shared a thread of messages from an account linked to the QAnon conspiracy movement.

Mendoza deleted the retweet after a report by The Daily Beast highlighted it. Not long after, her slot at the RNC was retracted.

In a statement cited by ABC News, Mendoza apologised for sharing the thread.

She said she was “not paying attention to the intent of the whole message,” and that the thread “does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever.”

She has since set her account to protected status, meaning only selected followers can see her messages.

But the original thread, by an account called @WarNuse, remains on Twitter. The account has also promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory, which similarly alleges plots by corrupt elites involved in manipulating world events.

It promotes one of the oldest anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, the so-called Protocols of the Elders of Zion, which was fabricated by the Tsarist secret police in 19th century Russia and helped inspire Adolf Hitler’s genocidal policies in World War II.

“The Protocols of the Elders of Zion is not a fabrication,” the thread that Mendoza shared reads. “And, it certainly is not anti-semetic to point out this fact.”

It goes on to groundlessly claim that the Rothschild banking family, who are Jewish, have been involved in an elaborate secret plot involving the sinking of the Titanic, the instigation of the Vietnam war, and the assassination of JFK.

In a statement on Tuesday, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh confirmed the cancellation of Mendoza’s speech, which she had been scheduled to deliver by video.

“We have removed the scheduled video from the convention lineup, and it will no longer run this week,” he told NPR.

Recent comments by Trump have renewed focus on QAnon, a conspiracy movement which emerged online and whose supporters groundlessly believes that a cabal of Democrats, “deep state” agents and Hollywood stars secretly control the world.

The movement has been identified by the FBI as a domestic terror threat, and linked to a string of violent crimes. But its influence is growing in the GOP.

It also emerged on Tuesday that Trump had invited Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia congressional candidate, to the RNC to watch his acceptance speech on Thursday. Greene has openly promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory.

But some Republicans have spoken out against the movement, with Republican Representative Denver Riggleman and Democratic Representative Tom Malinowski introducing a bipartisan resolution Tuesday condemning QAnon as a “cult” and terror threat.

