Everyone Is Wondering Who The High-Profile 'Mystery Speaker' Will Be At The Republican National Convention

Mere minutes before the climax of the convention — when Mitt Romney climbs to the top of the dais and addresses the nation as the official candidate of the Republican Party — there is a speaking slot that is, at the moment, filled with a mysterious description of “To Be Announced.”



Now, speculation is abound at who will speak at the slot.

NPR, even, has jumped in on that, forwarding a report from the conservative site Townhall that the speaker could be actor Clint Eastwood, who the site reported is flying to Tampa to attend the convention.

NPR also put forward a number of other candidates, as has much of the Internet. Here’s who everyone is talking about for one of the most prime-time slots of the convention, plus some of our own ideas:

Donald Trump

The personality has been tweeting up a storm about a “surprise” he’s working on for the RNC. But that was supposed to happen Monday.

Sarah Palin

Despite the fact that she’s one of the most reliable people to motivate the conservative base, Palin has been mostly absent from this year’s political theatre. If she comes in and backs Romney, that would give the nominee a huge amount of conservative credibility.

Tim Tebow

The Daily Caller floated this one out. Despite the fact that the NFL season starts next week, Tebow’s name is still golden in the state of Florida. It could be a great Hail Mary.

Joe Lieberman

The Connecticut Senator was on the short list to be the Vice Presidential nominee for John McCain last time around. If he’s decided to switch camps altogether, now’s the time.

Colin Powell

The former Secretary of State could be the perfect guy to lead up to Romney, but his military background and foreign policy credentials could make the conversation deviate from the economy for a second.

Gen. Stanley McChrystal

The former commander of international forces in Afghanistan, McChrystal was sacked by Obama after he spoke ill of the Vice President and administration officials in front of a reporter. Romney wants to bolster foreign policy at all, this could be a match. He’s no David Petraeus, but he could do the trick. But he’s a gigantic longshot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.