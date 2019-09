Perhaps the strangest moment at the RNC occurred when Mitt Romney was walking towards the stage shaking hands of supporters when the microphones caught one guy saying, “No, no, no, don’t touch me!”



To his credit, Romney kept his cool, shook some more hands, and got onto the stage.

Watch and listen to the awkward Romney moment below:

