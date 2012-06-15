GOP Latinos Site Uses A Stock Photo Of Asian Children

In 2011, the Republican National Committee launched a new Hispanic outreach effort, complete with a new website, RNC Latinos. Until a few minutes ago, though, that website featured a stock photo of children that were actually Asian.



U.S. News & World Report discovered the colossal screw-up. The RNC used a stock photo from Shutterstock, the description of which clearly suggests that the children in the photo are Asian.

The description in the photo reads, in part: “activity, asia, asian, cheeks, children, cool, cute … interracial, japanese.”

The RNC has apparently taken notice and corrected the issue. Here’s what the site looked like around 4:30 p.m. today:

Photo: RNC

And here’s what the site looks like now:

Photo: RNC

The RNC did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

A late-May Telemundo poll found that Latinos preferred President Barack Obama to Republican nominee Mitt Romney by 34 points.

