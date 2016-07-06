Brutal GOP video outlines the FBI's takedown of Hillary Clinton's email excuses

RNC A screenshot from an RNC attack ad.

FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday recommended against bringing charges on Hillary Clinton over her email practices as secretary of state. But Comey still gave Republicans plenty of ammunition to use against her.

The Republican National Committee released a new digital ad Wednesday seizing on some of that ammunition, contrasting Clinton’s claims during a press conference last year with Comey’s statement on Tuesday.

The video lists “five lies” Clinton told during a press conference on March 10, 2015. It noted that while Clinton claimed she did not send or receive classified information over her private email servers, Comey said the FBI had found 110 emails in 52 chains that were deemed classified at the time she sent or received them.

The video also included Clinton’s claim that there were no security breaches of her email setup. Yet Comey said the FBI found that it was possible foreign actors penetrated the private email domain.

“Clinton lied to the public and endangered national security,” read text at the end of the video.

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump also targeted the new revelations. Trump’s campaign released a similar video on Facebook noting the discrepancies between Clinton’s past statements about her email practices and Comey’s statement.

Clinton has not commented on the results of the investigation publicly. Her campaign reiterated following Tuesday’s announcement that Clinton believed using a personal email account was a mistake.

“We are pleased that the career officials handling this case have determined that no further action by the Department is appropriate. As the secretary has long said, it was a mistake to use her personal email and she would not do it again,” press secretary Brian Fallon said in a statement. “We are glad that this matter is now resolved.”

