House Homeland Security chairman: Russian hackers also breached the RNC

The House Homeland Security chair said Wednesday that hackers affiliated with Russia have also breached the Republican National Committee.

“It’s important to note, Wolf, that they have not only hacked into the DNC, but also into the RNC,” Rep. Michael McCaul told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

The Texas Republican continued: “So they are not discriminating one party against the other. The Russians have basically hacked into both parties at the national level.”

Breaking: Russians have also hacked into the RNC, McCaul tells @wolfblitzer: “they’re not picking sides here” https://t.co/RsFr6u4dV4

— The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) September 14, 2016

Blitzer, seemingly taken aback by the revelation, asked McCaul to confirm that Russians had hacked into RNC files, such as email.

“Yes,” McCaul replied. “They have hacked into the Republican National Committee.”

A spokesperson for the RNC was not immediately available for comment, but GOP spokesman Sean Spicer tweeted that the claim was “not true.”

Hackers thought to have been affiliated with Russia breached the Democratic National Committee earlier this year and released a large batch of emails that were published online by WikiLeaks. Those emails, which showed the Democratic apparatus plotting against Sen. Bernie Sanders during the primaries, ultimately led to the resignation of then-Chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.