REPUBLICAN PARTY: The GOP Is 'Scary' And 'Out Of Touch'

In a sweeping autopsy of the 2012 election released this morning, the Republican National Committee concedes that the GOP is “scary” and “out of touch” with voters, and needs to fix its messaging, outreach, and general campaign mechanics before the 2016 election.



“Our message was weak, our ground game was insufficient, we weren’t inclusive, we were behind in both data and digital, and our primary and debate process needed improvement,” RNC Chairman Reince Priebus told reporters at a National Press Club Monday. “So there’s no one solution, there’s a long list of them.”

“We know that we have problems, we’ve identified them, and we’re taking steps to fix them,” he added.

Read the full report below:

Growth Opportunity Project

