I went shopping at the RNC gift shop and felt like I was at a rock concert

What’s an event without swag? The Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio anticipates about 30,000 people attending throughout the four days. For the past three months, Benjamin Rank, Director of Convention Stores, collaborated with the RNC, the Committee on Arrangements and the Donald J. Trump campaign to bring the people everything from buttons to mugs to hats.

