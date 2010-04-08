RMBS Delinquencies Up In Every Major State, Total Rate Passes 10% For First Time Nationally

Joe Weisenthal
house home foreclose mortgage sale housing foreflosure

From Fitch:

———–

Fitch  Ratings-NY-7  April  2010:  With serious delinquencies up for the
  34th consecutive month, U.S. prime RMBS late-pays have now eclipsed 10%,
  according to Fitch Ratings in the latest edition of Performance Metrics.
  Conversely,  subprime  delinquencies  fell  for the first time in nearly
  four years.

  Since  beginning  to  rise  in  second  quarter-2007,  prime  RMBS  loan
  delinquencies  nearly tripled in 2009 and are already up 90 basis points
  (bps)  this  year. Overall, prime jumbo RMBS 60+ days delinquencies rose
  to 10.1% for March up from 9.9% for February and 4.8% a year ago.

  Roll  rates  also  increased  to  their  highest-ever  level  (1.4%)  in
  Performance  Metrics  history.  ‘The  pace  of  performing loans rolling
  delinquent  over the last twelve months remains elevated,’ said Managing
  Director Vincent Barberio.

  Subprime  RMBS delinquencies fell to 46.3% in March from 46.9% the prior
  month  but  remained  well  above  the  39.8%  of  a  year ago. Subprime
  delinquencies  rose  dramatically for 44 months from a low point of 6.2%
  in  June  2006. The roll rate for March fell to 4.5% from 5.4% the prior
  month and was well below the trailing 12-month average of 5.7%.

  ‘The  improvement  in  subprime delinquencies may be nothing more than a
  seasonal  anomaly  of tax refunds being utilized to help borrowers catch
  up  on  late mortgage payments,’ said Barberio. ‘Nonetheless, March roll
  rates  fell  significantly  from  last month and are now at their lowest
  level in over two years.’ An increase in loan modification activity also
  contributed favourably to the performance measures.

  California  prime  jumbo  loan performance continued to weaken in March,
  with  60+ days delinquencies rising to 11.8% from 11.6% in February (and
  5.4%  in  March  2009). During the first quarter of 2010 Florida had the
  biggest  jump (1.5%) of the five states with the highest volume of jumbo
  loans outstanding. New Jersey was second of the five states with an 1.1%
  increase over the same period.

  The five states with the highest volume of prime jumbo loans outstanding
  (California,  New  York,  Florida,  Virginia,  and  New Jersey) combined
  represent approximately two-thirds of the total sector. Prime jumbo RMBS
  60+  days  delinquencies  for these states at March 2010 compared to the
  prior  month,  and their approximate share of the estimated $371 billion
  market, are as follows:

  –California: 11.8%, up from 11.6% (44% share of the market);
  –New York: 6.7%, up from 6.3% (7% share);
  –Florida: 17.5%, up from 17% (6% share);
  –Virginia: 5.8%, up from 5.7% (5% share);
  –New Jersey: 8.2%, up from 7.9% (4% share).

  Fitch’s  RMBS  Performance  Metrics  combines loan level data from Fitch
  Ratings  and  LoanPerformance  to  include delinquency trends, roll rate
  movement  and  loss rates across vintage, sector, and mortgage type. The
  report  also  includes  data  on  mortgage  servicing  trends,  such  as
  modification activity and advancing percentages, as well as a summary of
  bond rating changes.

  Fitch  releases  its  Performance  Metrics  updates  monthly to keep the
  market  abreast of regional and overall residential mortgage delinquency
  trends. RMBS Performance Metrics are available at ‘www.fitchratings.com
  under the following headers:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

housing moneygame-us