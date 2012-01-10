Take A Look At A Classic Private Equity Deal: RJR Nabisco Goes Private And The Street Goes Wild

Photo: Flickr: jdpage

Now that Newt Gingrich is in attack mode, it looks like Mitt Romney is going to have to answer some questions about his private equity days.Part of that is because the huge leveraged buy-outs of the 1980s just aren’t seen anymore, and Americans will have forgotten what they’re like. To remind them, Gingrich is going to argue that LBOs and other private equity deals were selfish, job-destroying moves by greedy investors that jolted the market.



You could say that the story of RJR Nabisco’s 1988 LBO is an example of that. At $24 billion, it was the biggest deal of its time and had every bank and private equity firm on Wall Street scrambling to get a piece of the action in October and November of 1988. The deal was also eventually immortalised in a book and a movie, both of them called Barbarians at the Gate.

