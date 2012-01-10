Take A Look At A Classic Private Equity Deal: RJR Nabisco Goes Private And The Street Goes Wild

Photo: Flickr: jdpage
Now that Newt Gingrich is in attack mode, it looks like Mitt Romney is going to have to answer some questions about his private equity days.Part of that is because the huge leveraged buy-outs of the 1980s just aren’t seen anymore, and Americans will have forgotten what they’re like. To remind them, Gingrich is going to argue that LBOs and other private equity deals were selfish, job-destroying moves by greedy investors that jolted the market.
You could say that the story of RJR Nabisco’s 1988 LBO is an example of that. At $24 billion, it was the biggest deal of its time and had every bank and private equity firm on Wall Street scrambling to get a piece of the action in October and November of 1988. The deal was also eventually immortalised in a book and a movie, both of them called Barbarians at the Gate.
By 1988, the time of the LBO, the company was lead by CEO F. Ross Johnson. Originally from Canada, Johnson was known for a risky, bold decision making process inside the board room and a lavish lifestyle outside of it.
Source: Barbarians At The Gate
Three years later, Johnson decided to take company private. He proposed a $17 million LBO on October 20th.
He made the announcement on October 20th, 1988. Company shares rose sharply on the news, though critics were sceptical about the move because it meant that RJR would have to fund its ventures with borrowed money. From the NYT:
And with RJR Nabisco showing the way, other large, well-known companies may find themselves on the same path. That means they will be financing their operations primarily by borrowing money, rather than by selling stock to the public, and thus will be carrying much higher levels of debt than has traditionally been considered prudent.
They were promptly outbid.
But that wasn't enough and the deal was rejected as all of Wall Street was trying to get in on the action. We're talking Salomon Brothers, Forstmann Little, Shearson Lehman Hutton, Goldman Sachs, First Boston, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, and more.
Source: NYT
Remember: At this point KKR was the buy-out king, and that's why they got the info. This is also especially important because there was a ton of misinformation about the company floating around.
At this point things were volatile, any word about the deal at all could send the stock price soaring.
For example, when RJR Nabisco chairman, Charles E. Hugel, said it was highly likely that the company would be sold, its stock price rose $1.25, to $85 a share.
Source: NYT
Even individuals on KKR's team thought that some advisers on the project were leaking information to the press.
Source: Barbarians at the Gate
After that RJR Nabisco upped the ante by making a $92/share offer or $20.9 billion.
Meanwhile, PE firm Forstmann Little played with entering the race, but ultimately decided not to, which caused the stock to plummet.
When the stock plummets $4.50 to $88/share, RJR Nabisco gets sued by one of its bondholders, ITT.
Source: Barbarians at the Gate
First Boston is working with the Pritzker family in Chicago. They offered $23.8 billion to $26.8 billion.
RJR Nabisco management and Kohlberg, Kravis deliver bids of of $22.7 billion and $21.3 billion.
Source: NYT
Management offers $22.9 billion, Kohlberg, Kravis offers $24 billion and First Boston offers $23.38 to $26.11. Stock price jumps $1.875, to $90.875.
The stock price jumped $90.87.
F. Ross Johnson received $53 million from the buyout, $23 million after taxes.
Source: Barbarians at the Gate
