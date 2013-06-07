Now There's A Way To Recycle Your Old E-Cigarette Cartridges And Batteries

In a press conference on June 6, RJ Reynolds announced a new e-cigarette, the VUSE. It also unveiled an eco-friendly recycling program for used batteries and empty cartridges.



The company says that at no charge they will take back the used lithium ion batteries and cartridges from the VUSE e-cigarettes as well as competitor’s products.

Reynolds is partnered with a third party electronics recycling company to dispose of the waste responsibly.

To use the program, customers sign up on the VUSE website, VUSEvapor.com/recycling, (which as of today isn’t active), and every month they will receive a prepaid shipping envelope for shipping cartridges and batteries back to the company.

This is important because lithium ion batteries can be harmful to the environment, and other e-cigarette companies have no plans in place to take care of them. If not properly disposed of the metals could seep into and contaminate waterways.

