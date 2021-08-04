Hiring leaders at Rivian, Tesla, and Amazon’s self-driving startup reveal their top tips for landing a job

Rivian executives described their hiring priorities in an interview with Insider. Jeff Johnson/Rivian

Insider has interviewed hiring leaders at auto-tech firms like Rivian, Waymo, and Amazon-owned Zoox.

They’ve described the details they care most about when reading résumés and conducting interviews.

And they’ve shared the red flags that will hurt a job candidate’s chances of landing an offer.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Searching for a new job can be a confusing, frustrating process. While the listing for a position will provide hints about what the company’s looking for, you’re often left to guess what will make you stand out to the manager who’ll read your résumé or interview you. And when you’re applying to a highly competitive company like Alphabet or Tesla, finding a slight edge over other applicants can be the difference between landing an interview and having your résumé discarded.

Over the past year, Insider has spoken to human resources leaders at some of the top companies in the electric- and autonomous-vehicle industries to learn more about how they evaluate potential employees. They walked us through the details they’re paying attention to when reviewing an application or asking a job candidate about their work experience, and the red flags that will hurt your chances of landing an offer.

You can read the most important takeaways from those interviews, as well as comments Elon Musk made on Twitter and to a German automotive publication, below.

The complete guide to getting a job at Rivian, according to two execs who head up hiring for the surging Tesla rival

How to ace the job-application and hiring process for Amazon’s billion-dollar self-driving startup

Waymo’s recruiting director reveals how get your cover letter read, nail the interview, and get a job at the top-ranked autonomous driving outfit

Why Rivian uses one of Elon Musk’s favorite job-interview techniques to determine which candidates stand out

Elon Musk says you still don’t need a college degree to work at Tesla. Here’s what he looks for in job applicants instead.

The VP in charge of hiring at Aurora, the autonomous-vehicle company backed by Jeff Bezos, explains how to land a job at the white-hot startup

How to impress the hiring director at Luminar, a top lidar startup led by the world’s youngest billionaire