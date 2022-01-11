Rivian drops after missing 2021 production targets and announcing the departure of its chief operating officer

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

Rivian shares sank 4% Tuesday morning, adding to the EV-maker’s decline over the last month.

Shares fell after the company announced a narrow production miss and an executive departure.

The electric truck maker has been trading around its initial public offering price of $78.

Rivian shares fell 4% in early trading on Tuesday after the electric truck maker narrowly missed its 2021 production target and confirmed an executive departure.

The electric-vehicle startup said Monday it produced 1,015 EVs last year, just short of its target to manufacture 1,200 of its electric pickup trucks and 25 of its SUVs. It also said it delivered 920 vehicles, which also narrowly missed its target of delivering 1,000 pickups and 15 SUVs, in total, Insider reported. In December, the company warned it might miss its production targets amid supply chain issues.

The production miss was compounded by the confirmed departure of the company’s chief operating officer, Rod Copes, who retired in December, the Wall Street Journal reported first. Rivian told the Journal the company’s leadership team took over Copes responsibilities and added that his retirement had been planned for months. A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The EV-maker has lost nearly all of its gains since going public at $78 per share in November 2021 in what was one of the largest ever initial public offerings in the US. On Tuesday, shares of the Irvine, California-based company slipped 3.8% to $78.34 at 8:41 a.m. in New York.

The stock has dropped more than 30% in the last month. Shares sank last week after Amazon, which previously announced a 100,000-vehicle order from Rivian, said it struck another deal with EV-maker Stellantis for electric delivery vans.

But the recent drop didn’t stop Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas from saying the EV-maker is still a good long-term play. Investors, he said, just have to be willing to weather a lot of short-term pain.