Watch the Tesla Cybertruck rival Rivian R1T drift around the desert and crawl up boulders in new testing videos

Rivian Rivian R1T.

Electric-vehicle startup Rivian just shared some testing videos showing off the R1T pickup’s capabilities.

The clips, which you can watch below, depict the pickup drifting, launching, speeding down dirt trails, and rock crawling.

The Rivian R1T was supposed to go on sale this year, but its launch has been postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s been a big week for pickups. On Thursday, upstart Lordstown Motors officially unveiled its new Endurance electric truck and Ford debuted the latest F-150, which comes with all sorts of cool new features. Rivian joined the party by sharing new videos of its upcoming R1T thrashing dirt roads and conquering boulders during testing in Arizona.

The Michigan-based EV startup released three clips showing the R1T launching,drifting, and tackling dirt trails. There’s also a fourth, longer video with some extra footage of the tests.

The R1T and its R1S sibling – both billed by Rivian as supremely capable off-road vehicles – were supposed to drop later this year, but the pandemic pushed their launch date back to 2021. In the meantime, you can check out the truck and its capabilities through the videos below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.