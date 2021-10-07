The race to become the next Tesla is heating up. Here’s how Rivian, Lucid, and the other top contenders are planning to come out on top.

- EV startups have benefited from the hype around the industry in the past two years.
- Some have or are preparing to release their first models.
- There have been plenty of growing pains.
The past two years have been good to electric-vehicle startups. As Tesla’s sales and stock price have soared, the goodwill around the company has spread to just about any young competitor, no matter how far they are from delivering their first vehicle.
But now it’s time for the next generation of EV-makers to follow through on the hype. One, Rivian, has already started deliveries. Another, Lucid Motors, plans to do so soon. Both companies, though, and many of their peers, have faced growing pains.
Below, you can read more about why this generation of EV startups has excited investors and potential customers and how some have faltered, watching their founders resign amid controversy and attracting scrutiny from the US government.
But the company has already experienced production delays, and it’s acknowledged that even a much-anticipated IPO won’t be enough to make it financially self-sustaining.
- Read more:
- Rivian is hoping its IPO blows Tesla’s out of the water, but the Amazon-backed startup’s S-1 reveals growing pains
- Meet Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, who’s been called the next Jeff Bezos as he electrifies Amazon’s delivery vans
- The CEO of EV startup Rivian explains why he thinks it will beat Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW with its first 2 electric vehicles
- Early Rivian investors explain the 3 factors that could make the Amazon-backed startup the next Tesla
But like Rivian, Lucid has had to push back deliveries as it works through supplier issues.
- Read more:
- Lucid insiders worry CEO Peter Rawlinson’s ‘vendetta’ against Elon Musk could undermine the EV startup’s bid to be the next Tesla
- Rivian rival Lucid’s CEO says he delayed his $US77,000 ($AU105,888) EV by nearly a year because he can’t gamble on quality control: ‘We have one shot at this’
- Lucid Motors CEO says his debut electric sedan will cost over $US100,000 ($AU137,517) and outmatch Tesla and Porsche with a spacious, luxurious interior
- The CEO of Lucid Motors reveals the important lesson his former boss Elon Musk taught him about leadership
- Read more:
- How Faraday Future came back from the brink of death
- Arrival’s president reveals how his electric-van startup landed an order from UPS worth up to $US1 ($AU1) billion
- Canoo’s stock price has plummeted this year amid a management shakeup and an SEC investigation. Here’s how its new CEO plans to prove his doubters wrong.
- 17 top execs and engineers who left legacy car companies to fuel the booming electric vehicle industry
- Read more:
- Nikola founder Trevor Milton is facing criminal fraud charges. Insiders say a history of lies brought down the billionaire once considered the new Elon Musk.
- The CEO of Tesla wannabe Lordstown Motors is out. Insiders say he exaggerated demand and hired interns to do his engineering.
- A 2017 lawsuit shows how electric car startup Lordstown paid outside workers to gin up 10,000 pre-orders per year
- Read more:
- The CEO of a Bill Gates-backed battery startup explains how his breakthrough solid-state system could finally make EVs affordable
- How the CEO of a Bill Gates-backed battery startup convinced the tech mogul to invest in his solid-state tech
- 5 EV battery startups poised to challenge Panasonic and LG Chem for dominance of a $US129 ($AU177) billion market