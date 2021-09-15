Rivian’s R1T has an estimated range of 314 miles (505km). Jeff Johnson/Rivian

Rivian produced its first electric pickup Tuesday – becoming the first automaker to do so.

A Rivian spokesperson said its vehicles were “ready for sale in all 50 states.”

The R1T has an estimated range of 314 miles (505km) and prices start at $US67,500 ($AU92,251).

California-based electric vehicle startup Rivian has become the first automaker to produce an electric pickup truck.

“After months of building pre-production vehicles, this morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line in Normal [Illinois],” CEO RJ Scaringe tweeted on Tuesday.

A Rivian spokesperson told Bloomberg that the company’s vehicles were “ready for sale in all 50 states” after receiving full certifications from three regulators – the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Air Resource Board.

Deliveries of the R1T, Rivian’s electric pickup, are set to begin in January 2022, according to its website, after an initial delay earlier this summer. It has an estimated range of 314 miles (505km), and comes with an air compressor, a built-in cooler under the bed, and a tailgate you can control through an app.

R1T. Rivian

Rivian’s completion of the R1T beat out the release of several highly-anticipated electric pickup trucks from established manufacturers by substantial margins. Production of Tesla’s Cybertruck was pushed back to 2022 alongside Ford’s F-150, which is eyeing a spring 2022 production start date. GM’s Hummer EV is expected to go into production sometime this fall.

Prices start at $US67,500 ($AU92,251), and customers are able to pay a $US1,000 ($AU1,367) deposit on its website.

Rivian is also working on the R1S, an electric SUV.

Rivian is poised to rival the likes of Tesla in the EV market. The company, which is backed by Amazon, has raised more money than any other EV startup that hasn’t gone public, Insider previously reported. Amazon also ordered a fleet of 100,000 custom electric delivery vehicles from Rivian earlier this year.

Bloomberg reported in August that Rivian was aiming for IPO later this year with a valuation of around $US80 ($AU109) billion.