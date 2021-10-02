The 15 coolest features of the Rivian R1T, the $67,500 electric pickup built for hanging outdoors

America’s first serious electric pickup truck has arrived. The Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

Not only does the Rivian R1T perform tremendously on-road and off, it’s packed full of clever features. The Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

Pickups are all about utility, but the R1T steps things up with a dazzling array of cool capabilities. Some trucks are for work, but the R1T is built mainly for play. The Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

Since Rivian envisions owners going places to hike, bike, and generally be outdoorsy, it developed a waterproof bracelet as one option for unlocking the truck. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The go-anywhere truck also offers seemingly endless places to chuck gear and backpacks. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

There’s, of course, the bed, which is 4.5 feet (1.37m) long but extends to six feet with the tailgate down. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

It has a built-in cover that rolls closed with the click of a button. (A manual cover is standard). The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

Underneath the bed’s floor, there’s another storage area that can hold the spare tire or other stuff. It has a drain hole so owners can fill it with ice and use it as a cooler. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

Up front you’ve got a generous frunk that’s a bit smaller than the trunk you’d find in a compact sedan. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

It has plenty of room for a few fully-stuffed backpacks and has a lower storage area below a folding panel. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

Then there’s the Gear Tunnel, a cavernous, 67-inch (170cm)-long cubby behind the rear seats that’s become one of Rivian’s signature features. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

Yes, it fits a full-grown human, in case you were wondering. Weirdo. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The Gear Tunnel’s doors double as seating or a step to reach the truck’s roof. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

They also have little storage cubbies built in. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

There’s plenty more cargo space inside the truck, including under the back seats. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

You can also access the Gear Tunnel through a pass-through between the rear seats. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The R1T has plenty of handy tricks up its sleeve aside from places to put things. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

Rolls-Royce puts an umbrella in its doors. The R1T has a flashlight. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

It’s powered by a single cell from Rivian’s battery pack, which is neat. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

Similarly, Rivian included a bluetooth speaker that slots under the center console. It’s called the Camp Speaker. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

It has a lantern function with a few brightness settings and a USB-C port for charging a phone. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

Speaking of lighting, there are LEDs built into the side-view mirrors that could light up a campsite. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

Rivian scattered several power outlets across the R1T: There’s one in the frunk, two in the Gear Tunnel, and two in the bed. The 2022 R1T. Rivian

In the bed, you’ll find a built-in air compressor that you can use to fill up the tires after a day on the beach or off-roading. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The truck comes with a 20-foot (6.10m) hose along with attachments for inflating bike tires, rafts, and balls. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

Then there’s the Gear Guard, a security system for protecting your truck and stuff when you’re parked. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The feature uses cameras to monitor the outside of the truck and the bed. This animation pops up when the system is armed. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

The R1T comes with a Gear Guard cable that you stick into these slots in the bed to lock your gear up. If the truck senses that somebody is tampering with the cable, it sounds an alarm. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

You can tell Rivian went all-out with thoughtful extras that set the R1T apart from any other truck on the market. The Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider