The 15 coolest features of the Rivian R1T, the $67,500 electric pickup built for hanging outdoors

- The Rivian R1T electric pickup has arrived – and we got to drive it.
- The truck comes packed with cool capabilities you can’t get in any other truck.
- The $US67,500 ($AU92,935) R1T is all about camping, biking, hiking, and chilling in the great outdoors.
America’s first serious electric pickup truck has arrived.
Not only does the Rivian R1T perform tremendously on-road and off, it’s packed full of clever features.
Pickups are all about utility, but the R1T steps things up with a dazzling array of cool capabilities. Some trucks are for work, but the R1T is built mainly for play.
Since Rivian envisions owners going places to hike, bike, and generally be outdoorsy, it developed a waterproof bracelet as one option for unlocking the truck.
The go-anywhere truck also offers seemingly endless places to chuck gear and backpacks.
There’s, of course, the bed, which is 4.5 feet (1.37m) long but extends to six feet with the tailgate down.
It has a built-in cover that rolls closed with the click of a button. (A manual cover is standard).
Underneath the bed’s floor, there’s another storage area that can hold the spare tire or other stuff. It has a drain hole so owners can fill it with ice and use it as a cooler.
Up front you’ve got a generous frunk that’s a bit smaller than the trunk you’d find in a compact sedan.
It has plenty of room for a few fully-stuffed backpacks and has a lower storage area below a folding panel.
Then there’s the Gear Tunnel, a cavernous, 67-inch (170cm)-long cubby behind the rear seats that’s become one of Rivian’s signature features.
Yes, it fits a full-grown human, in case you were wondering. Weirdo.
The Gear Tunnel’s doors double as seating or a step to reach the truck’s roof.
They also have little storage cubbies built in.
There’s plenty more cargo space inside the truck, including under the back seats.
You can also access the Gear Tunnel through a pass-through between the rear seats.
The R1T has plenty of handy tricks up its sleeve aside from places to put things.
Rolls-Royce puts an umbrella in its doors. The R1T has a flashlight.
It’s powered by a single cell from Rivian’s battery pack, which is neat.
Similarly, Rivian included a bluetooth speaker that slots under the center console. It’s called the Camp Speaker.
It has a lantern function with a few brightness settings and a USB-C port for charging a phone.
Speaking of lighting, there are LEDs built into the side-view mirrors that could light up a campsite.
Rivian scattered several power outlets across the R1T: There’s one in the frunk, two in the Gear Tunnel, and two in the bed.
In the bed, you’ll find a built-in air compressor that you can use to fill up the tires after a day on the beach or off-roading.
The truck comes with a 20-foot (6.10m) hose along with attachments for inflating bike tires, rafts, and balls.
Then there’s the Gear Guard, a security system for protecting your truck and stuff when you’re parked.
The feature uses cameras to monitor the outside of the truck and the bed. This animation pops up when the system is armed.
The R1T comes with a Gear Guard cable that you stick into these slots in the bed to lock your gear up. If the truck senses that somebody is tampering with the cable, it sounds an alarm.
You can tell Rivian went all-out with thoughtful extras that set the R1T apart from any other truck on the market.
With several electric trucks coming from titans like GM and Ford, all those unique extras may be just what Rivian needs to stand up to the big guys.