Search

Take a closer look at the electric Rivian R1T pickup’s coolest option – the $5,000 Camp Kitchen

Tim Levin
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
  • The Rivian R1T electric pickup is finally here – and we got to check it out in the flesh.
  • The $US5,000 ($AU6,884) Camp Kitchen aims to make cooking in the great outdoors a breeze.
  • It comes equipped with a stove, a sink, lighting, and all the cookware you need.
  • See more stories on Insider’s business page.
Electric-adventure-vehicle maker Rivian first showed off its Camp Kitchen feature at an expo years ago.
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
Now the startup automaker is actually building its first pickup – the $US67,500 ($AU92,935) R1T – and we got to take a look at the Camp Kitchen up close.
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
Read More: Amazon-backed Rivian beat Tesla to the market with its electric truck. We put it to the test in the Colorado mountains.
It stows away in the R1T’s Gear Tunnel when not in use…
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
And slides out like a giant drawer when you need it.
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
Flip it open, and you’ve got everything you need to cook a meal, eat it, and clean up anywhere.
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
There’s a two-burner induction cooktop from Dometic.
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
Induction works great for this application, a Rivian rep told me, because it heats quickly and cools off in seconds. That way you can stow the kitchen away without waiting.
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
On the right side of the kitchen there’s a cutting board and spoon rest.
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
The cutting board conceals the Camp Kitchen’s sink.
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
The basin has an accordion design so it folds flat when not in use. You push downward to pop it open when you need to wash some food or dishes.
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
By the sink there’s a faucet.
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
Read More: I went off-roading for the first time in Rivian’s new truck — and now I’m convinced EVs are the future of 4x4s
It’s connected to a removable 4-gallon (15l) water tank that’s accessed from the other side of the truck.
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
At $US5,000 ($AU6,884), the Camp Kitchen doesn’t come cheap. But that gets you more than just a cooktop and sink.
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
The kitchen’s three drawers come filled with a 30-piece cooking set.
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
It includes pots, plates, silverware, bowls, a kettle, and all manner of cooking utensils.
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
Every piece of the set has a spot in these cork inserts. The idea is to stop everything from rattling around when you’re driving.
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
Also included is a string light that hangs from two poles on either side of the kitchen. Nobody likes to cook in the dark.
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
The lights plug into a USB port.
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
What’s perhaps even more exciting than the kitchen itself: You can also option the truck with just the sliding drawer system it sits on. The Gear Shuttle costs $US1,500 ($AU2,065).
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
Rivian says it’s working on lots of other accessories for the shuttle. Bins, refrigerators, and heaters to dry off ski boots were all floated as possibilities. But I’m more eager to see the hacks owners come up with all on their own.
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
Outdoor gaming rig? Mobile frozen marg station? Really skinny hot tub? On-the-go tanning bed? The possibilities are truly endless.
The 2022 Rivian R1T.
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider
About the Author
Tim Levin