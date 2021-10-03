Take a closer look at the electric Rivian R1T pickup’s coolest option – the $5,000 Camp Kitchen

Electric-adventure-vehicle maker Rivian first showed off its Camp Kitchen feature at an expo years ago. The 2022 Rivian R1T. Tim Levin/Insider

It stows away in the R1T's Gear Tunnel when not in use…

And slides out like a giant drawer when you need it.

Flip it open, and you've got everything you need to cook a meal, eat it, and clean up anywhere.

There's a two-burner induction cooktop from Dometic.

Induction works great for this application, a Rivian rep told me, because it heats quickly and cools off in seconds. That way you can stow the kitchen away without waiting.

On the right side of the kitchen there's a cutting board and spoon rest.

The cutting board conceals the Camp Kitchen's sink.

The basin has an accordion design so it folds flat when not in use. You push downward to pop it open when you need to wash some food or dishes.

It's connected to a removable 4-gallon (15l) water tank that's accessed from the other side of the truck.

At $US5,000 ($AU6,884), the Camp Kitchen doesn't come cheap. But that gets you more than just a cooktop and sink.

The kitchen's three drawers come filled with a 30-piece cooking set.

It includes pots, plates, silverware, bowls, a kettle, and all manner of cooking utensils.

Every piece of the set has a spot in these cork inserts. The idea is to stop everything from rattling around when you're driving.

Also included is a string light that hangs from two poles on either side of the kitchen. Nobody likes to cook in the dark.

The lights plug into a USB port.

What's perhaps even more exciting than the kitchen itself: You can also option the truck with just the sliding drawer system it sits on. The Gear Shuttle costs $US1,500 ($AU2,065).

Rivian says it's working on lots of other accessories for the shuttle. Bins, refrigerators, and heaters to dry off ski boots were all floated as possibilities. But I'm more eager to see the hacks owners come up with all on their own.