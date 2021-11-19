‘Riverdale’ star Vanessa Morgan says she wasn’t surprised Toni and Fangs get together because she and Drew Ray Tanner are close in real life

Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner on season five of ‘Riverdale.’ The CW

“Riverdale” star Vanessa Morgan spoke to Insider about Toni and Fangs’ blossoming relationship.

Morgan said she wasn’t surprised that the characters got together at the end of season five.

The actress said that she and Drew Ray Tanner are “best friends” in real life.

“Riverdale” actress Vanessa Morgan said she wasn’t shocked that Toni Topaz and Fangs Fogarty got together by the end of season five because of her real-life friendship with costar Drew Ray Tanner.

“I wasn’t really surprised,” Morgan told Insider. “I figured they were going to do it because Drew and I are best friends in real life. I feel like they like to do that on the show.”

Morgan said that the “Riverdale” writers previously integrated her friendship with costar Madelaine Petsch (who portrays Cheryl Blossom) onto the series. So, it seemed fitting to continue drawing from her real-life connections with her castmates as the show progressed.

“When you have chemistry with someone off-screen, it makes sense the writers would incorporate it on screen,” the actress said.

Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner on season five of ‘Riverdale.’ The CW

Morgan joined Riverdale as Toni, a member of the Southside Serpents, during season two of the CW show.

On season five, Toni was crowned the Serpent Queen, took a job as a guidance counselor at Riverdale High, and became a member of a new Riverdale council.

Morgan’s real-life pregnancy was also written into the show and the actress said that the “Riverdale” team was “super supportive of me and thought it was a really cool idea for my character — and unexpected.”

Morgan gave birth to her and Michael Kopech’s son named River in January. The actress said that watching season five is even more special for her because of her real-life milestone.

“I get to know that River was in my belly during all those scenes,” she said. “And he gets to look back and watch that too, video footage of himself when he was in my stomach. It’s just really special that life got to imitate art and vice versa on ‘Riverdale’ for me.”

The “Shannara Chronicles” alum said that she’s most proud of the work she did on the show while she was in her last two months of pregnancy.

“There were times where it was really hard to get out of bed, let alone going through hair and makeup and then working like 10 hours,” Morgan said, highlighting the season five scene in which her character danced with a live snake at the Whyte Wyrm.

Vanessa Morgan on season five of ‘Riverdale.’ Dean Buscher/The CW

Season six of “Riverdale” kicked off on Tuesday with a five-episode event set in the “shadow town” known as Rivervale.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently said that the heightened episodes will have ramifications for the rest of the season, and Morgan concurred.

“You’re going to see her evolve in a very protective, mother bear way, as well as adding supernatural elements,” the “Finding Carter” star said. “You’re going to see a really strong maternal side of Toni.”

Morgan promised that Toni’s activism will also continue to play a part in her arc. The season is also likely to show how Toni and Fangs will raise baby Anthony together.

“We’re going to see her really standing up, especially for being the queen of the serpents, running a gang, and in her household as well,” she teased.

Toni’s assertiveness is something that Morgan said she’s applied to her own life.

“I really love and admire how strong Toni is this season for that, really standing up for what she believes,” she said.

Vanessa Morgan on season five, episode 17 of ‘Riverdale.’ The CW

As Morgan continues filming “Riverdale,” the actress said that she’s grateful to be able to bring her son to work, “be a present mother,” and find time for self-care.

“It’s so hard to balance it all and take care of yourself at the same time because River’s my main priority and I put him before myself, but I think it’s all about just doing the little things for you every single day,” the actress said.

Morgan, who is promoting a partnership with Oral-B, also said part of her daily routine involves her Oral-B iO toothbrush, which was the most awarded toothbrush of 2020.

Vanessa Morgan posing with an iO toothbrush. Oral-B

“Having a nice smile is so important to me,” Morgan said of her partnership. “My teeth are so important to me. I take such good care of them. I’ve used Oral-B since I was young. So that’s why I wanted to partner with them.”