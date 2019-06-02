10 things you probably didn’t know about Lili Reinhart

- Lili Reinhart is an actress who’s well-known for her role as Betty Cooper on The CW’s “Riverdale.”
- She grew up in Ohio, but she frequently visited New York City as a tween to start auditioning.
- She has said that she doesn’t want to do another TV show when “Riverdale” ends.
She told Teen Vogue in 2018 that she was an “artsy kid.”
They told Cosmopolitan in 2017 that it seems like they’ve been “friends forever.”
“Cami and I are friends; I don’t need to go out of my way and make that apparent,” Reinhart told Who What Wear in a separate interview. “I wouldn’t do that just for press. Cami and I have held hands through this whole thing, which has been really amazing because we were both put on the same pedestal together. It’s really wonderful to have someone to go through that with.”
“I was always a performer kid, like annoyingly so,” she said. “I would put on shows for my family and direct my friends in little plays, and my little sister, I’d make up dances with her.”
As she started to pursue it more seriously, Reinhart said her mom would regularly drive her into New York City for auditions, where they would use her dad’s hotel points to stay overnight.
“They kind of make it seem like, ‘And just like that, she got her big break,'” she said. “I’ve been working at this since I was 12, so it’s been a journey.”
After that, as a young teen, she snagged some guest spots on shows like NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and Fox’s “Surviving Jack.”
She made ends meet by working at a family-style restaurant on Universal City Walk and took on as many auditions as possible.
“I had so much anxiety booking work, and I spent almost five months holed up in this bedroom in this house just feeling anxious, waiting for my next audition, and not doing anything else. It was the most miserable time of my life,” she said.
She spent three hours on her first audition tape and said she wasn’t surprised when she didn’t get the role.
A few months later, she auditioned for the same role again, telling W, “I auditioned in person with a fresh take and a fire under my a– that I hadn’t had before.”
She landed the role after that audition.
“All of us were turned down multiple times,” she said. “Except for Cole [Sprouse], I think.”
She told People that the arrow on her left forearm represents her relationship with depression and anxiety.
“An arrow can only go forward by being pulled back, so when you’re going through a hard time, being pulled back, it only means you’re about to experience something bigger and greater,” she said. “So that’s what that represents to me.”
She has a rose on her right arm that she said means she is “a warrior for love” who wears her “heart on [her] sleeve.”
She also has a cross and an Earth sign tattooed.
“I was going to go to makeup school because that seemed like the only other thing I was passionate about,” she said.
She also said she loves watching YouTube tutorials, and she sometimes has fun trying out special-effects looks from movies.
“I know what my limits are,” she told Teen Vogue in 2018. “I know that after ‘Riverdale,’ I don’t want to do another 22-episode show because it really does take up your entire life, and as a 22-year-old, I want to be able to do other things.”
She also told V magazine in 2018 that although she loves playing Betty and is super grateful for “Riverdale,” she’s excited to do different kinds of roles that show off her range.
“At the end of the day, I want to look back on the things I’ve done and say ‘I’m proud of this, I’m glad I did this,’ and not ‘Oh, I did that to just to fill time,'” she told Who What Wear in 2018.
According to the film’s director, Richard Tanne, Reinhart was the one who approached him about doing the movie after she read the novel it’s based on.
“We set out to make this movie together,” he previously told Insider. “I had a very specific vision that she got behind and that made a really big difference.”
