10 things you probably didn’t know about Lili Reinhart

She started showing interest in acting at a young age and regularly went to New York to pursue her dream.

Reinhart told V magazine in 2018 that she got a role in her first community play at 10 years old, and she kept it up after that when the people around her started to recognize her talent.

“I was always a performer kid, like annoyingly so,” she said. “I would put on shows for my family and direct my friends in little plays, and my little sister, I’d make up dances with her.”

As she started to pursue it more seriously, Reinhart said her mom would regularly drive her into New York City for auditions, where they would use her dad’s hotel points to stay overnight.

“They kind of make it seem like, ‘And just like that, she got her big break,'” she said. “I’ve been working at this since I was 12, so it’s been a journey.”