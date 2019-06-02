10 things you probably didn’t know about Lili Reinhart

She’s called “Riverdale” costar Camila Mendes one of her best friends.

Reinhart and Camila Mendes , who plays Veronica on “Riverdale,” are actually close in real life.

They told Cosmopolitan in 2017 that it seems like they’ve been “friends forever.”

“Cami and I are friends; I don’t need to go out of my way and make that apparent,” Reinhart told Who What Wear in a separate interview. “I wouldn’t do that just for press. Cami and I have held hands through this whole thing, which has been really amazing because we were both put on the same pedestal together. It’s really wonderful to have someone to go through that with.”