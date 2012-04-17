Sex Scandal Rocks New York's Most Expensive High School

Photo: Courtesy Riverdale Country School

A former maths teacher at one of NYC’s most prestigious and expensive schools was charged with having an affair with a 16-year-old student.The New York Post’s Laura Italiano, Helen Freund and Yoav Gonen report that 30-year-old Richard Hovan, an MIT-educated former maths teacher at Riverdale Country School in the Bronx, carried on with the student for two years.



Hovan was fired last year after allegations emerged about the student.

They began exchanging emails when the girl turned 15 and then began an intimate relationship after her 16th birthday, according to the district attorney’s office. Hovan often invited the girl to his Chelsea apartment when his fiancee was away.

A neighbour even told police that she had seen the girl hiding on the fire escape after his fiancee came home unexpectedly. But when the neighbour found out about the underage mistress, she went ballistic and called police.

This wasn’t Hovan’s first alleged tryst with a student. Before teaching at $40,000-a-year Riverdale, he had an affair with a 17-year-old from Westtown School in Pennsylvania. That student even moved to the city with him.

We also learned from Hovan’s attorney that he lives in Brooklyn and is a private tutor.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on $25,000 bail.

Don’t miss: The Most Expensive Private High Schools In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.