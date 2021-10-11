What we can expect from season 6 of ‘Riverdale,’ so far

The season five finale of ‘Riverdale’ aired on Wednesday, October 6. The CW

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for season five of The CW’s “Riverdale.”

The season finale aired on Wednesday, but there’s more to expect when the show returns on November 16.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star Kiernan Shipka will appear on the upcoming season of “Riverdale.”

Season five of “Riverdale” came to an explosive end on Wednesday, but there’s plenty more to come when the CW show returns for another installment.

The upcoming sixth season is expected to address the jaw-dropping finale cliffhanger as well as other unanswered questions. A familiar face from the Archie Comics universe will also be headed to “Riverdale.” Here’s what fans can expect from season six, so far.

Sabrina Spellman from ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ will appear on season 6

Kiernan Shipka on part four, episode eight of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’ Netflix

Kiernan Shipka, who plays the teen witch, announced the news on her Instagram on October 7. She posted a photo of herself in character as Sabrina, sitting on a chair that had her name.

“From Greendale to Riverdale,” Shipka captioned the photo, adding, “See u in Season 6.”

Sabrina’s appearance on “Riverdale” isn’t too left-field, considering what happened on the season five finale.

During the episode, Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) learned that her ancestor named Abigail Blossom was accused of witchcraft in 1890 and burned at the stake by the townspeople. Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) happen to be the descendants of three residents who were the primary conspirators of the murder.

In her dying moments, Abigail bestowed a curse on Riverdale and Cheryl seemingly did the same thing on the finale as she uttered the same words. After Cheryl recited the curse, the town became mysteriously windy even though that wasn’t in the forecast.

The bizarre activity suggests that supernatural elements will be part of season six, which could explain Sabrina’s involvement on season six. It’s highly likely that Sabrina and Cheryl will be interacting on the upcoming season, since showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted a photo of Shipka and Petsch on set together with him.

It’s unclear how Sabrina will appear on “Riverdale,” considering that her character sacrificed herself to save Greendale and ended up in “the sweet hereafter” on the part four finale of “CAOS.”

The Netflix show, set in the same universe as “Riverdale” and often featuring Easter eggs or nods to the sister series, was canceled after part four.

Following the cancellation news, Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that part five of “CAOS” would have featured a crossover with “Riverdale.”

Season 6 premieres on The CW on Tuesday, November 16

The new season will kick off with a five-episode event.

The teaser for season six showed Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) and Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) making out on top of a pile of money, Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) wondering if the town is cursed, and Jughead appearing to break the fourth wall as he looked directly at the camera and said, “Riveting, isn’t it?”