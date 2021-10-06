The 22 wildest moments that actually happened on season 5 of ‘Riverdale’

- Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for season five of The CW‘s “Riverdale.”
- Insider rounded up this season’s wildest, most unbelievable moments that actually happened.
- This includes Jughead Jones falling into a sinkhole and getting rabies while on a bender in NYC.
Brett was killed shortly after agreeing to tell Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones juicy information about Riverdale’s mysterious auteur. Bret was found dead in his cell with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen.
Chic killed Bret as a favor for his boyfriend, Charles (Betty and Jughead’s half-brother).
Chic successfully killed Bret for him and Charles murdered Joan, but Donna slipped away because she caught on. Charles admitted this when confronted by Betty on episode two.
He justified killing the preppies because they committed a heinous crime — attempting to murder Jughead and frame Betty for it — and got away with it. Bret was punished for his part in the scheme by being sent to jail. But Charles had him murdered anyway because Bret was going to tell Betty and Jughead that Charles and Chic were still together.
There were other victims and Charles said that he only killed people who deserved it — people who hurt those that he loves.
She began sending the tapes in the hopes of creating a new mystery that would keep Jughead in town and prevent him from going off to college. The videos were meant to unsettle the recipients and get Jughead’s attention. But instead, they made Riverdale residents fearful.
Jughead ultimately forgave Jellybean because he didn’t think she understood the darkness and enormity of what she did.
She was captured by TBK while investigating a female victim. By the time she found his lair, the victim was already dead. If Betty had waited for backup, she might not have been captured and TBK might not have escaped.
After the incident Betty had vivid nightmares involving TBK and was relegated to desk duty at the FBI, filing cold cases.
The fictional serial killer on “Riverdale” was based on a real-life murderer named Patrick Wayne Kearney. Both serial killers dismembered people and put their bodies in trash bags.
On episode 10, Veronica went into more detail during a conversation with Archie Andrews.
She and Chad got drunk and got into a bad fight at a party at Marsha’s Vineyard a few years ago. Veronica was so mad that she wished he would die and put her out of her miserable marriage.
That night, when they got into a helicopter to fly back to New York City, Chad was at the stick, something malfunctioned, and she woke up in a hospital.
Veronica felt guilty for wishing him dead and stayed with Chad because of that.
They had a steamy shower scene on episode five, agreed to be friends with benefits, and decided to keep the romance between them.
On episode eight, Betty confided in Kevin Keller and said that being with Archie was an escape, but she didn’t want to get close to him because she was worried that her darkness would overtake his light.
Later on the episode, Archie admitted to Betty that he still had feelings for Veronica. Betty said that she and Archie should make sense, but deep down they’re different. So, their brief romance ended and they chose to be friends.
He became an RROTC instructor using his experience in the army, while acclaimed writer Jughead taught an English class, Yale grad Betty taught a shop class, and business maven Veronica taught economics.
Archie became the coach of the Riverdale High Bulldogs, revived the fire department so he could literally put out fires in Riverdale, and went into the mines as part of Cheryl Blossom’s mission to find the palladium located beneath her maple groves.
Supposedly, they lived in the woods and caves near the Lonely Highway. Thirty or 40 years prior, a man went missing after going to a mine located off the Lonely Highway. From then on, others were taken by Mothmen and transported to a ship.
Pop had a first-hand encounter of the extraterrestrial kind when he witnessed flashing lights from above the diner approximately 50 years ago, along with other suspicious activity. People suggested that aliens were to blame, but a more reasonable explanation was that the strange lights came from military testing at an army base outside Riverdale.
Jughead and Tabitha then questioned Nana Rose Blossom, who witnessed the same event as Pop. She offered a different explanation than him: the lights came from the Mothmen’s ship.
According to Nana Rose, she found a misshaped body in the maple forest and that an alien autopsy was performed. The Mothmen supposedly went to Thornhill looking for the body and Nana Rose lied and said that it was cremated. But actually, she preserved it in a barrel of maple syrup.
Nana Rose sent the barrel to Pop’s as proof for Jughead and Tabitha, but the skeleton of the Mothman was mysteriously stolen one night when Jughead experienced a blackout.
Jughead and Tabitha reached out to a professor named Dr. Whitley, who specializes in extraterrestrials and lore. After hearing Jughead’s strange experience blacking out at Pop’s, Dr. Whitley suggested that it happened because of repression. Whitley also said that blackouts are common during supposed encounters with ETs.
That led Jughead to begin writing about aliens, personal trauma, and a town’s collective trauma.
Adding fuel to the ET theory was a first-hand account from one of Jughead’s sleepwalking students as well as an alarming call from Betty’s sister named Polly, who said that she was being held captive at a dark place that resembled an alien spaceship.
The story of the Mothmen, humanoid creatures that lived underground with red eyes to absorb light, began as an elaborate cover for the Blossom family.
On episode 17, Jughead and Betty figured out that the Blossoms were the key connection between the Mothmen and the truckers who were capturing, torturing, and killing women.
Nana Rose confirmed their suspicions when she told Jughead and Betty that her late husband was unfaithful and impregnated various other women. To keep the scandals under wraps, Nana Rose sent the half a dozen offspring to a baron couple in the woods.
The family, known as the Starkweathers, created a fictional narrative to prevent attention. Nana Rose said that eventually they migrated from the woods to the mines. When the mines closed, they went to the highway. The brothers went after people who they thought no one would miss, like runaways, sex workers, and drug addicts.
But after a while it wasn’t about getting the victims’ money; it was about the hunt of it all. So, the Mothmen story became a way to distract people from the disappearances on the Lonely Highway.
But the disappearance of Polly caused Betty to investigate and not rest until she found answers. In the end, Betty learned that Polly was picked up by one of the brothers posing as a trucker on the highway and held captive. Then she was killed and dumped in a car in a junkyard.
Juniper and Dagwood told Alice Cooper that they punished a student named Jerry because he said that Polly was dead (at the time, she was missing and believed to be dead by most people). As a result, Jerry got a concussion and broke his shoulder.
When Alice and Betty told the twins that Jerry could have died, the kids appeared unfazed, which was alarming.
This time around, he took the mushrooms in the hopes that it would help him access personal trauma that he had been repressing.
Tabitha was tasked with keeping an eye on Jughead during his trip to make sure he didn’t get into any trouble. She later handcuffed Jughead to his desk so he’d actually write. In his hallucinatory state he broke himself out of the handcuffs, leaving a bloody manuscript, and escaping the bunker.
He ended up at Sketch Alley, where a man named Doc gave him a place to rest and heal from injuries.
It was revealed that Glen and Charles went to the FBI Academy together and were rivals. Moreover, Glen admitted that he was working on a dissertation on the Coopers based on the “varying displays of the serial killer gene” in their lineage.
That’s when Charles made everyone play “Pincushion Man,” a game in which the youngest family member (Juniper) takes a pin (a kitchen knife, in this case) and sticks it in the pincushion man (Glen).
Betty begged Charles not to make Juniper do this because it would scar her for the rest of her life. Charles let Juniper off the hook, but made Betty take her turn. Charles threatened Betty with a gun and said that they had to play one round of the game, get back to the wedding, then he and Chic would leave.
Betty gave Glen a flesh wound that he’d recover from, then hurled the knife at Chic’s chest and shot Charles.
She explained to Cheryl that she spent years searching for the meaning in Jason’s death, then realized he was a sacrifice. She hoped to bolster Riverdale’s “spiritual future” via offerings provided by the congregants. But Cheryl, now cynical, called her mom shameless for defiling the memory of Jason and swindling the people.
By episode 13, Cheryl decided that the church wasn’t a scam; it was her calling and she actually enjoyed ministering. She also roped Kevin in as the ministry’s new artistic director, and they performed songs from “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
On episode 16, Kevin suggested that Cheryl perform three “miracles” to upstage Penelope and show that she was superior to her mom.
For the first “miracle,” Cheryl claimed that Jason granted her the ability to turn water into maple syrup.
For the second “miracle,” Cheryl’s palms seemingly bled like that of Jesus.
For the third and most elaborate trick, Cheryl decided on a taming of the bees. As she held the insects in her hands, she called herself Queen of the Bees and threatened Penelope, who left immediately.
Afterward, Cheryl told Kevin that something powerful in her shifted during the bee miracle and although she admitted she wasn’t a saint, she wondered if she was the “holiest of holies.”
When Kevin later questioned Cheryl about who exactly the ministry was praying to if, not Jason, she fasted for enlightenment. After her cleanse, Cheryl said that the higher power was nature itself and that they’d pray to mother earth, known as Gaia.
Kevin decided that the ministry was getting too “fringy,” so he stepped away.
Jessica explained that after Jughead used the downfall of his romance with Betty as fodder for “The Outcasts,” she feared he’d write about their toxic relationship that took place in NY — and she didn’t want any of her family or friends to read about it.
Jessica never got to read any of Jughead’s writing prior to publishing because he’d always snap at her, so that’s why she covertly tried to get his latest piece.
The explanation seemed reasonable enough to Betty, so she gave Jessica the manuscript.
At one point, the man pulled the truck over on the highway, claiming he needed to stretch his legs and use the bathroom. But as he exited the vehicle, he pulled out a knife and advanced toward Betty, who knocked him over with her door.
Then, the man chased Betty with a chainsaw. She threw a tool at his face, knocking him out as Tabitha arrived to offer backup.
Beatty realized that she probably wasn’t going to get him to give up any useful information, so she threatened him with a chainsaw. To make him suffer, Betty said she’d carve off pieces of the man. She stepped away for a moment as she had flashbacks to TBK threatening her in the same manner when he held her captive. When she returned to the room wielding the chainsaw, she saw that he had committed suicide.
On episode 17, Betty learned that the man was actually one of her distant Blossom relatives, a Starkweather, and he swallowed his own tongue to keep the family’s secret.
In the year leading up to the book’s publication, Jughead began drinking steadily. He was dating Jessica at the time, but was still holding on to Betty. When he got a call from Betty informing him that she wouldn’t be able to make it to his release party, Jughead went off the rails.
On his way to the party, he got wasted and left Betty a toxic voicemail in which he called her a “cold, fake, duplicitous bitch.” Moments after leaving the voicemail, he fell down a sinkhole that opened in the pavement.
He liked the escape, so he formed a makeshift cot with some crates and slept in the sewers. As rats surrounded and infected him, Jughead began hallucinating about a king of the underworld known as the Rat King.
He had a vision of Betty saving him from danger, and eventually made it out of the tunnels, to a back alley in the East Village. There, he was found by cops and taken to a hospital to get treated.
Jughead learned from Jessica that he showed up at the hospital three days after the book launch party, ranting and raving. The whole experience made Jughead realize how alone he was.
After Chad’s feeble, failed attempt to murder Archie, Hiram took matters into his own hands by triggering an explosion in the mine where Archie and his men were working.
Archie ended up trapped in the mine with his fellow veteran and friend, Eric. But Eric was of no use because he was trapped underneath rubble.
Under normal circumstances, Archie and Eric probably wouldn’t have made it out alive. But, because this is “Riverdale” and Archie is apparently invincible, he and Eric emerged from the mine alive. This happened after Cheryl got on her knees and called upon fire, wind, water, and earth to return Archie and Eric safely.
She commanded her smart devices to turn off the lights and play loud music to confuse Chad. In their altercation, the gun flew out of Chad’s hand and he and Veronica fought to get to it first.
Just as Smithers walked into the apartment, Veronica shot and killed Chad.
Afterward, Veronica gleefully told Hiram that his latest effort to eliminate Archie was futile. And if Hiram tried to go after Archie again, he would end up shot and killed like Chad.